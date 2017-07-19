2017
July 19, 2017

SOIL and Laisné Roussel win Place Mazas!

2017-04-27_AERIAL_2018
In joining the Reinventer La Seine competition for the Place Mazas site in Paris, New York-based architects SOIL and Paris-based Laisne Roussel have partnered with French real estate developers REI Habitat and Icade to create a captivating design proposal. Our winning submission offers a fresh approach to urbanism, one that carefully considers contemporary as well as historical contexts while creating a flexible infrastructure that can evolve in parallel with the city.

Full Press Release

2017
March 6, 2017

Chicago Architecture Biennial 2017

SOIL is excited to collaborate with Ana Prvački for the upcoming 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial! This year’s Biennial, titled “Make New History,” will take a decidedly historical look at architecture. The show hopes to address the persistent “insistence on creating works that are unprecedented and unrelated to architectures of the past.”  The second Biennial will run from September 16th, 2017 through January 8th, 2018.

 

2017
February 8, 2017

Jing Liu is a finalist for the Moira Gemmill Prize

Jing Liu is a finalist for the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture! In association with The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal, the award recognizes architects using innovative architecture to effect social change.

 

2016
November 18, 2016

Groundbreakers

SO_IL04_077_039

Curbed announced SOIL as a 2016 Groundbreaker! The award recognizes architects who are changing the way the built world functions.

2016
November 11, 2016

Manetti Shrem Museum Opens!

Shrem 16-11 SO-IL BCJ 4832

The Manetti Shrem Museum of Art opens to the public Sunday November 13, 2016!

2016
October 4, 2016

Florian Idenburg to Speak at UC Denver

Florian Idenburg will speak on Order, Edge, Aura in SOIL’s work on October 5 as part of the University of Colorado Denver College of Architecture and Planning Fall 2016 Lecture Series.

2016
September 12, 2016

“Towards a Critical Pragmatism” opens at Harvard GSD

Untitled-1

Towards a Critical Pragmatism: Contemporary Architecture in China encourages further conversation about the present and future state of China’s architecture culture. With an exhibition design by SO – IL, the show highlights several buildings in five thematic categories—cultural, regeneration, digital, rural, and residential.

The exhibition opens on September 13 at 6:30 pm with a discussion of the situation joined by SO – IL principal, Jing Liu.

2016
August 29, 2016

“Beauty” Travels to San Jose Museum of Art

Cooper Hewitt’s Design Triennial, “Beauty — Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial”, will travel to the San Jose Museum of Art after the show closes in New York this fall. As part of the exhibition, SOIL’s Veiled and a concept study for Amant  will be on display from Sept 24 – Jan 1.

2016
July 2, 2016

SOIL Participates in Sharing Models: Manhattanisms

24-SOIL-topview-for-webjpg-1024x768

“Sharing Models: Manhattanisms” explores the emergence of a culture that is marked by a return to, redefinition, and expansion of the notion of the commons. For the exhibition, Manhattan has been divided into 30 section cuts across New York City from the East River to the Hudson River. SOIL’s contribution, “Noah’s Ark”, imagines Manhattan’s great grid undone by the endlessly shrinking atomic unit and the chaotic energy embedded between floating particles. All 30 models will be presented as an exquisite corpse at Storefront for Art and Architecture from July 15th – September 2nd, 2016.

2016
May 11, 2016

Future Work at Design Miami Basel

1189-DMB16-review-20160411200302-2016-04-11_SOue_E2ue_80ue_93IL+Furniture_109-400x277

For Knoll Furniture Company, SOIL has produced three furniture pieces; simultaneously seating, surfaces, and objects made to respond to the increasingly fluid nature of creative production in the workspace. The collection will be on display as part of Design Miami’s Design Curio program in Basel from June 14—June 19, 2016.

2016
April 29, 2016

Jing Liu to Speak at The University of Melbourne

Jing Liu will give a public lecture at the University of Melbourne as part of the University’s “Dean’s Lecture Series” on May 17, 2016.

2016
March 21, 2016

Manetti Shrem Museum Construction Update

Manetti Shrem Construction

Manetti Shrem Museum nears completion!

2016
March 7, 2016

Florian Idenburg to Speak at MoMA

2016
February 27, 2016

Manetti Shrem Museum Opening Announced

SO-IL Shrem View from entrance_Web

The University of California at Davis announces the currently under construction Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art to open on November 13, 2016.

More information on the opening here.

2016
February 18, 2016

Amant Wins Progressive Architecture Award

00_Street Elevation_01

SOIL celebrates winning the 63rd Annual Progressive Architecture Award. Hosted by Architect Magazine, the awards recognize risk-taking practices and seek to promote progress in the field of architecture.

2016
February 12, 2016

“Beauty” Opens at Cooper Hewitt

 

Amant Model

Beauty—Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial” opens today, featuring models and images from Amant and Veiled.  Museum Director, Caroline Baumann says, “The exhibition will celebrate design as a creative endeavor that engages the mind, body and senses with works of astonishing form and surprising function.” The exhibition runs from February 12 through August 21.

2016
January 17, 2016

SOIL is the ‘Top Firm to Watch in 2016'

2015
December 12, 2015

SOIL in BOMB Magazine

SO-IL Tina Kim Gallery 04

Guggenheim curator Troy Conrad Therrien interviews SOIL for the Winter Issue of BOMB Magazine. In the feature, SOIL principals muse on the location of contemporary architecture, the firm’s current trajectory and antimatter.

2015
November 16, 2015

Chicago’s Architecture Biennial: The Best of a Building Buff’s Dream Event

SO-IL Passage 2

Passage is featured in The Wall Street Journal’s review of the inaugural Chicago Architecture Biennial.

2015
September 9, 2015

Ilias Papageorgiou Speaks at Hopscotch Design Festival

Hopscotch Design Festival gathers thinkers, makers and storytellers to share ideas and foster conversations about how design is shaping the future. Over the two-day festival, Ilias Papageorgiou will speak a variety creatives working across graphic design, urban planning, technology, architecture, music, food and film.

2015
July 31, 2015

Gentrification Lab NYC: 7 Stops on the L-Line

Florian Idenburg participates in Gentrification Lab, an exhibition and discussion addressing the potential role of architecture in gentrification. Organized by ZUS and hosted by Syracuse Architecture, the lab aims to reconnect architecture with the economic, social and political realities of the contemporary city.

2015
July 24, 2015

Landscapes of the Hyperreal: Ábalos & Herreros selected by SOIL

2015
July 8, 2015

Jing Liu to Moderate Discussion of “The Architectural Impulse”

“The Architectural Impulse” is a group exhibition at Cristin Tierney Gallery displaying artists working with the materials, processes and theoretical concerns of the architectural discipline. As part of the exhibition, Jing Liu will moderate a discussion with Alois Kronschlaeger, Jean Shin and Elise Ferguson at The Center for Architecture.

2015
June 30, 2015

Manetti Shrem Museum Construction Update

2015
June 15, 2015

Florian Idenburg in Conversation with Alvaro Siza

On June 24th at the Guggenheim Museum, Florian Idenburg and Alvaro Siza will discuss the Portuguese architect’s latest thinking on the life of an architect through a presentation of a selection of his work.

2015
May 15, 2015

SOIL Completes Tina Kim Gallery

2015
March 27, 2015

Tourism Landscapes Opens at the Acropolis Museum

Tourism Landscapes: Remaking Greece opens at the Acropolis Museum in Athens today. SOIL’s contribution, Veiled, will be displayed among a collection of 15 proposals by Greek and foreign architects through Saturday, April 11, 2015.

2015
March 13, 2015

Manetti Shrem Museum at UC Davis Tops Out

2015
February 25, 2015

Hong Kong Project Construction Update

unnamed

RC structure for a (currently) undisclosed cultural project in Hong Kong reaches L5.

 

 

2015
February 23, 2015

SOIL and FREAKS wins Site Verrier Competition 2013

01_Outdoor Square 1

SOIL, in collaboration with FREAKS freearchitects, wins first prize in a competition to re-envision the historical Site Verrier de Meisenthal. Comprised of a cluster of buildings, the former glass factory will be unified by a concrete “tapestry.” This “tapestry” simultaneously clarifies the site’s complex topography and creates a highly flexible space that allows for a variety of functions from festivals to outdoor performances.

2015
January 23, 2015

Blueprint opens at Storefront for Art and Architecture

Blueprint SO-IL 5725

The newest iteration of Blueprint is now open at Storefront for Art and Architecture through March 21, 2015. Curated by Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu of SOIL, and artist Sebastiaan Bremer, the exhibition invited artists and architects to reflect on the theme of origination through the medium of the blueprint.

Realized as part of the exhibition, an installation by SOIL shrink-wraps the gallery’s façade of varied and irregular openings, transforming it’s exterior into one continuous and undulating surface. The resulting interior provides an intimate space that allows the viewer to see behind the mind of the artist.

2015
January 17, 2015

Manetti Shrem Museum steel going up at UC Davis

2014
November 20, 2014

Forecast opens at RISD

925964_1568915803321410_524871869_n

Forecast, a exhibition introducing a recent SO – IL project through a number of material and representational explorations, opens at the BEB Gallery at RISD.

 

2014
October 18, 2014

SO – IL at CCA

Screen Shot 2014-10-18 at 11.39.40 AM

SOIL spends the last 2 weeks of November at the CCA in Montreal, exploring the archive of Abalos y Herreros, as part of the ‘out of the box’ series.

2014
September 24, 2014

SO – IL achieves 3rd place in Wynwood Park Competition, Miami

 

In its first attempts at landscape design and planning, SO – IL is excited about achieving 3rd place in an open competition to design a park in the Wynwood area of Miami.

2014
September 20, 2014

Veiled Architecture: Kukje Gallery, opens at Art Institute Chicago

Screen Shot 2014-09-19 at 10.02.10 PM

On view between 09/13/2014 and 01/25/2015, Veiled Architecture presents a series of conceptual and schematic models that reveals SOIL’s process to recreate a traditional white-cube gallery as an innovative and striking building.

2014
July 20, 2014

SOIL designed exhibition, Bad Thoughts, opens at Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam

Bad Thoughts SO-IL 8192

On view between 07/20/2014 and 11/9/2014, Bad Thoughts is a unique, large scale survey of the works assembled by Amsterdam collectors Martijn en Jeannette Sanders. With work by David Claerbout, Gilbert & George, Anton Henning, Anselm Kiefer, Cindy Sherman and many others.

2014
July 4, 2014

MoMA features SOIL in Conceptions of Space, Recent Acquisitions in Contemporary Architecture

MoMA-Conceptions-of-Space-1

Conceptions of Space, on view between July 4–October 19, 2014, addresses how contemporary architects continue to embrace spatial creation as a fundamental focus of their work. Participants offer a global panorama of architectural practice today, from acclaimed architects such as Herzog & de Meuron, Álvaro Siza, and Kengo Kuma, to young, emergent practices such as Pezo von Ellrichshausen, Chile; Ryue Nishizawa, Japan; Ensamble Studio, Spain; and the New York-based SOIL and MOS Architects.

2014
May 22, 2014

SOIL announces Ilias Papageorgiou as new partner

SOIL is pleased to announce Ilias Papageorgiou as a new partner. His appointment supports the steady growth in size and scope of the firm over the last 5 years. Ilias has been with SOIL since its inception in 2008 and has played a key role in the firm’s recognition and success. As a partner Ilias will continue to lead the creative processes in the office and the implementation of the projects in the world, as well as to drive the development and growth of the firm. Ilias joins current partners Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu.

2014
March 6, 2014

SOIL breaks ground on the Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at UC Davis

UCD_GF Plan_bw_SVV

SOIL announces the groundbreaking on March 1, 2014 for the new Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art at the University of California, Davis in Davis, CA. Designed by SOIL, in a design-build partnership with Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and Whiting-Turner, the design advances the fundamental notion of the art museum in the 21st century.

Press Release

2014
February 16, 2014

Blueprint Exhibition Opens at KAdE

moca_TUCSON 7-2014

Curated by Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu of SOIL, and artist Sebastiaan Bremer, Blueprint/Blauwdruk is open at Kunsthal KAdE through March 23, 2014.

2013
December 18, 2013

SOIL Shortlisted for Arts Cluster in Arnhem, NL

The team of SOIL and Architectuurstudio HH (AHH) has been shortlisted for The Arts Cluster, a planned development along the Rhine river in the inner city of Arnhem. Other shortlisted firms include Kengo Kuma and Associates, BIG | Bjarke Ingels Group, NL Architects, and Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA). Announced in October 2013, the project will bring together Museum Arnhem (MMKA) and Focus Filmtheater Arnhem (FFA) in a new cultural facility in Rijnboog (expected GFA 8,500 m2), the southern part of Arnhem’s inner city.

Press release
Selected Press:  Arch Daily

2013
November 12, 2013

SOIL completes new installation “Spiky”

_MG_8752

SOIL completes a new installation “Spiky”—a serial conic canopy made of expanded metal mesh—in the Beijing Olympic Park adjacent to the Beijing National Stadium.“Spiky” was realized as part of the 5th China International Architectural Biennial 2013 in Beijing, China, which included installations by Mohsen Mostafavi, Herzog & de Meuron and Zaha Hadid.

Selected Press: Design Boom

2013
November 1, 2013

SOIL selected to design arts incubator at New Museum

NEWMUSEUM_plan_gh

The New Museum has commissioned SOIL to design their new incubator for art, technology, and design. Slated to open in summer 2014 in the Museum’s adjacent building at 231 Bowery, this new not-for-profit initiative aims to create a hybrid educational and professional workspace—a dynamic 24/7 center where more than sixty start-up and creative entrepreneurs will gather. SOIL’s proposal will address the notion that there are different modes of working, from concentrated work alone or in small groups, to having meetings with external consultants, or Skype calls. The renovation will involve a set of elements that can be adjusted to suit a constantly evolving program.

Press Release

2013
February 12, 2013

SOIL winner Emerging Voices 2013

Each year the Architectural League in NYC selects eight emerging practitioners. The Emerging Voices award spotlights individuals and firms based in the United States, Canada, or Mexico with distinct design voices and the potential to influence the disciplines of architecture, landscape design, and urbanism. Being named an Emerging Voice by the Architectural League is one of the most coveted awards in North American architecture, and the program has a superb track record over its thirty-year history of identifying and nurturing firms that go on to have influential practices.  For a complete list of past winners, click here.

2013
January 17, 2013

Kukje nominated for Designs of the Year 2013

Kukje SO-IL 1819

Our design for Kukje Gallery has been nominated for Designs of the Year 2013  in the category Architecture by the Design Museum in London and will be on display at the museum from March 20 till July 7.

2013
January 15, 2013

SOIL is Best Firm Making its Debut in Record